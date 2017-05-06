New York Mets Asdrubal hurts thumb on dive before delay

MLB: Mets.com
Asdrubalhurt_p7rqdz5h_6m3hbzl2

Asdrubal hurts thumb on dive before delay

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 57s

... rp line drive into the right-center field gap for an RBI double, putting the Mets up 1-0 in the 1st inning For most of the past two seasons, the 31-year-old C ...

Tweets