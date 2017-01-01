New York Mets Asdrubal Cabrera leaves game with thumb injury;...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10014468_to18d0hk_d2bl8x5e

Asdrubal Cabrera leaves game with thumb injury; x-rays negative

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 11s

... l Conforto, who is hitting .357, contributed yet another leadoff hit for the Mets to jump-start the offense, and  Asdrubal Cabrera and  Neil Walker each had R ...

Tweets