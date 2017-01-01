New York Mets Asdrubal Cabrera injures thumb in tonight’s Met...

Amazin' Avenue
679778488.0

Asdrubal Cabrera injures thumb in tonight’s Mets game

by: Eric Simon SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4s

... rera appeared to be in—but it’s hard to imagine he won’t miss some time. The Mets have been slow to place players on the disabled list this season, so we’ll s ...

Tweets