New York Mets Mets' Cabrera injures thumb; MRI expected Sunday

North Jersey
636297015281237080-20170504-arh-sh4-0014-15787919

Mets' Cabrera injures thumb; MRI expected Sunday

by: NorthJersey North Jersey 1m

... seen clutching his left hand and immediately was removed from the game. The Mets later announced that Cabrera suffered an injury to his left thumb. X-rays we ...

Tweets