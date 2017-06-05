New York Mets Latest addition to Mets’ injured list: Asdrubal...

Newsday
Image

Latest addition to Mets’ injured list: Asdrubal Cabrera hurts thumb, will get MRI | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin  Special to Newsday Newsday 2m

... en bases in 28 games for Triple-A Las Vegas entering play Saturday. When the Mets game ended he was still in the 51s lineup for their game at Albuquerque, New ...

Tweets