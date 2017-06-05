New York Mets Offensive-minded Mets batter Marlins, 11-3

Metsblog
Bruce_en9k73lb_sqffo0qj

Offensive-minded Mets batter Marlins, 11-3

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... m during the offseason, . The Mets, who preferred to wait on any potential extension, have a team option on Cab ...

Tweets