New York Mets Mets make sure to avoid another Twitter gaffe w...

Daily News
Capture

Mets make sure to avoid another Twitter gaffe with postgame photo

by: NICHOLAS PARCO NY Daily News 3m

... ally know how to handle this one,” Plawecki said after the photo, which the Mets quickly erased, went viral. Bruce powered to Mets offense to an 11- 3 win, t ...

Tweets