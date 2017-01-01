- IN
Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday’s game after injuring his thumb on a diving play
by: NBC Sports — Yahoo Sports 3m
... stayed down on the field for several minutes. He was in considerable pain as Mets’ staff members attended to him, but was ultimately able to leave the game un ...
