New York Mets Mets Attended Doug Fister’s Showcase Thursday

Mets Merized
Fister-560x401

Mets Attended Doug Fister’s Showcase Thursday

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2s

... and won’t be any time soon. According to Chris Cotillo of MLBDailyDish, the Mets were one of four teams to attend Doug Fister‘s showcase on Thursday in Calif ...

Tweets