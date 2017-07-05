New York Mets Mets injury update: MRI reveals no ligament dam...

Amazin' Avenue
679780628.0

Mets injury update: MRI reveals no ligament damage in Asdrubal Cabrera’s thumb

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35s

... e shortstop hurt his thumb diving for a ball in the Mets’ victory last night. by May 7, 2017, 11:53am EDT Photo by Elsa/Getty Images ...

Tweets