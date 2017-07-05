New York Mets Noah Syndergaard Moved to 60-Day DL After Matt ...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-0af95e1725e01719532929b0d5d4678a_crop_exact

Noah Syndergaard Moved to 60-Day DL After Matt Harvey's Suspension

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 10s

... ergaard was 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP at the time of his injury. The Mets are off to a disappointing 14-15 start after being viewed as a potential pen ...

Tweets