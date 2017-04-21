New York Mets Mets bump Syndergaard to 60-day DL

The Score
Cropped_2017-04-21t003631z_1433859081_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-philadelphia-phillies-at-new-york-mets

Mets bump Syndergaard to 60-day DL

by: Jonah Birenbaum The Score 3m

... last Sunday in the second inning with a partially torn right lat muscle, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson conceded Saturday "it's going to take a while ...

Tweets