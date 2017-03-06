New York Mets MRI reveals no ligament damage in Asdrubal Cabr...

Yahoo Sports
Usatsi_10014468_to18d0hk_d2bl8x5e

MRI reveals no ligament damage in Asdrubal Cabrera's thumb

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 58s

... y in St. Lucie May 4 | 6:59PM Share: Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spr ...

Tweets