New York Mets Asdrubal Cabrera’s thumb MRI shows no ligament ...

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Asdrubal Cabrera’s thumb MRI shows no ligament or tendon tear | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin  Special to Newsday Newsday 3m

... The Mets actually got a piece of good injury news Sunday. The MRI exam on Asdrubal Ca ...

Tweets