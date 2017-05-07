New York Mets Video: Bob Klapisch on Mets pitcher Matt Harvey

North Jersey
5114477740001_5425477994001_5424906920001-vs

Video: Bob Klapisch on Mets pitcher Matt Harvey

by: N/A North Jersey 4m

... t Matt Harvey on Sunday, May 7, 2017, after the pitcher was suspended by the Mets for a violation of team rules. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http ...

Tweets