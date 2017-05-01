New York Mets He Was Never An Angel

Metstradamus
513184530-e1494221381911

He Was Never An Angel

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16s

... e end of his contract, so be it. He’ll never recoup the trade value that the Mets are hoping for in the next two seasons. It’ll never be as high as it was at ...

Tweets