New York Mets MMN Recap: Dale Burdick Homers Twice in Rumble ...

Mets Minors
Img_0925-e1494245827338

MMN Recap: Dale Burdick Homers Twice in Rumble Ponies Victory

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 2m

... , BB, K, .340/.444/.472 Wuilmer Becerra LF: 0 for 4, 2 K, .250/.328/.370 The Mets offense only had three hits in the game. Duda was hitless in his first rehab ...

Tweets