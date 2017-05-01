New York Mets Why Mets need to trade Matt Harvey ASAP

nj.com
22640549-standard

Why Mets need to trade Matt Harvey ASAP

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... s and a ticking clock toward free agency after 2018 have destroyed what the Mets could get back. The time to trade Harvey (if a franchise-changing return was ...

Tweets