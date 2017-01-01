New York Mets Matt Harvey Reportedly 'Likely' to Start Friday...

Bleacher Report
Matt Harvey Reportedly 'Likely' to Start Friday vs. Brewers After Suspension

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 7s

... Ripple wrote. "Obviously there's a few things he's got to go through here," Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday, per Ripple. "Right now we're looking prob ...

