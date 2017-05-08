New York Mets Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected...

Hardball Talk
674611346

Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m

... he disabled list from 15 days to 10 days. Unlike the rest of the league, the Mets continue to hem and haw with their injured players rather than utilizing the ...

Tweets