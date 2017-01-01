New York Mets The Mets sent security workers to check on Matt...

SB Nation
Screen_shot_2017_05_08_at_2.57.34_pm.0

The Mets sent security workers to check on Matt Harvey in his pajamas

by: Grant Brisbee SB Nation 1s

... d to be as weird as it got. It can get weirder. According to Jon Heyman, the Mets sent team personnel — described as “security people” — to Harvey’s residence ...

Tweets