New York Mets MHN Link: There’s only one logical outcome for ...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2015-01-31-at-1.51.48-pm

MHN Link: There’s only one logical outcome for Mets in Matt Harvey saga

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... d. “What happened in New York.” Source: There’s only one logical outcome for Mets in Matt Harvey saga Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. T ...

Tweets