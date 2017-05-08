New York Mets Mets top Giants, 4-3

North Jersey
636298799002175123-mets-2-

Mets top Giants, 4-3

by: NorthJersey North Jersey 41s

... walk-off win Monday night with Neil Walker's walk-off RBI single pushing the Mets past the Giants, 4-3, on Monday night at Citi Field. Walker laced a two-out ...

Tweets