Bullpen Report: May 8, 2017
by: Benjamin Pasinkoff — FanGraphs 2m
... to both Familia and Reed. Thankfully that’s not the case as the back of the Mets bullpen might be the most or only reliable thing on the team right now. Jeur ...
Tweets
-
Looking back at tonight's game: Turning point was 6th. Bochy letting Kontos, who can't get lefties out, face Granderson keyed Mets win.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Aaron Judge needs day off to rest the ailing knees he ices every day https://t.co/vqSrCslKqrBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@NeilWalker18 takes us through his final at-bat. #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
.@stevesaxspeaks on Matt Harvey: "Does he have something that's more compelling than being a ML pitcher on biggest stage in NY?" #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Well, this paints a different story on Harvey: https://t.co/HojgYFy7BPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Re-watching Walker's walk-off hit: that's a good piece of hitting.Beat Writer / Columnist
