New York Mets Milone gets starting nod vs. Giants in finale

MLB: Mets.com
Milone_jyj94wgn_zvcyy3r4

Milone gets starting nod vs. Giants in finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

... , Milone threw a bullpen session in front of pitching coach Dan Warthen. The Mets came away from that session pleased enough to slot Milone into their rotatio ...

Tweets