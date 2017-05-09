New York Mets Mets’ Cabrera Could Return To Starting Lineup O...

WFAN
Gettyimages-679785852

Mets’ Cabrera Could Return To Starting Lineup On Wednesday

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... grounded into an inning-ending double play, but New York went on to win 4-3. Mets manager Terry Collins said a trip to the disabled list is no longer under co ...

Tweets