New York Mets Tom Brennan - TJ RIVERA TIME

Mack's Mets
T%252bj%252brivera

Tom Brennan - TJ RIVERA TIME

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 4m

... - CHECK 2) Win the PCL AAA batting title - CHECK 3) Hit .333 in a meaningful Mets' Sept. debut - CHECK Despite the 2016 successes, though, 2017 rolls around, ...

Tweets