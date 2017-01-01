- IN
Cespedes could return from DL in two weeks
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 45s
... and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards. The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verret ...
The tale of two teams... https://t.co/czGZ3BxIBRBlogger / Podcaster
I really think the take from a former player like @paulloduca16 carries more clout to explain Harvey stuff than anyone else--including meBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Collins Says Cespedes Could Return From DL In Two Weeks https://t.co/a1DgavC3xS #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler’s slider has been more effective this year. https://t.co/iiobEI4KnLBlogger / Podcaster
Last night's Jacob deGrom adjustment - 2-strike changeups. Threw 10, got 4 K with it T-2nd most K with changeup in start in his careerBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @CorneHogeveen: Rosario crushed this ball! https://t.co/yZ8JYyBqUuBlogger / Podcaster
