New York Mets Zack Wheeler’s slider has been more effective i...

Amazin' Avenue
667827390.0

Zack Wheeler’s slider has been more effective in 2017

by: Timothy Finnegan SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... ground in front of home, slowing its velocity down and making it easier for Mets infielders to field them. This slider located down in the zone generates a w ...

Tweets