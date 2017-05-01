New York Mets Matt Harvey screwed up, but trading him now wou...

For The Win
Sw06__harvey_0510_90638536

Matt Harvey screwed up, but trading him now would be a ridiculous idea

by: Ted Berg USA Today: For The Win 3m

... ng close to normal? And even after a slow start to the season, why would the Mets — widely considered a postseason contender entering the campaign — cut bait ...

Tweets