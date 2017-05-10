- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey's arrogance and the New York Mets' dysfunction
by: Vincent Perricone/FanSided via Call to the Pen — Fox Sports 1m
... e-field nonsense is what you just can’t have. Playing poorly all season, the Mets were looking to sweep the division-rival Marlins on Sunday. But when Harvey ...
Tweets
-
Matt Harvey "extremely embarrassed," apologizes to everybody https://t.co/O06F9NW0zeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DPLennon: Terry Collins will manage Game No. 1,004 tonight, passing Bobby Valentine for 2nd on #Mets all-time list. Davey Johnson is first (1,012).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight on Time to Schein, we will have the great @BobOjeda19 in studio to talk about Matt Harvey. Can't wait. #T2S @CBSSportsNetTV / Radio Personality
-
Matt Harvey apologizes for going AWOL on @Mets, says he’s embarrassed by his actions https://t.co/pWjytx9AZRNewspaper / Magazine
-
Summary: Matt Harvey apologizes to team + fans + media, he's embarassed, will try not to let it happen again, understands what Mets didBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Harvey says he had not filed a grievance and isn't thinking about it at this time, but did not rule it out in the future. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets