Matt Harvey to address media Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field | Newsday
by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com — Newsday 40s
Harvey was suspended Saturday after failing to show up for the Mets' matchup with the Marlins. Sources told Newsday that team personnel were unable to reach him.
Matt Harvey "extremely embarrassed," apologizes to everybody https://t.co/O06F9NW0zeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DPLennon: Terry Collins will manage Game No. 1,004 tonight, passing Bobby Valentine for 2nd on #Mets all-time list. Davey Johnson is first (1,012).Blogger / Podcaster
Tonight on Time to Schein, we will have the great @BobOjeda19 in studio to talk about Matt Harvey. Can't wait. #T2S @CBSSportsNetTV / Radio Personality
Matt Harvey apologizes for going AWOL on @Mets, says he’s embarrassed by his actions https://t.co/pWjytx9AZRNewspaper / Magazine
Summary: Matt Harvey apologizes to team + fans + media, he's embarassed, will try not to let it happen again, understands what Mets didBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Harvey says he had not filed a grievance and isn't thinking about it at this time, but did not rule it out in the future. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
