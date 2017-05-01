New York Mets Matt Harvey issues apology, says he is ‘extreme...

Larry Brown Sports
Matt-harvey

Matt Harvey issues apology, says he is ‘extremely embarrassed’

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 3m

... my actions,” Harvey said. “I apologize to my teammates, the Mets organization, the Wilpons and all the way down to Mets fans for doing what I ...

Tweets