New York Mets Matt Harvey apologizes: 'I'm extremely embarras...

Yahoo Sports
883c12d4d9ecda88ce2ebcaf3722e73c

Matt Harvey apologizes: 'I'm extremely embarrassed by my actions'

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports 43s

... not showing up, the Mets texting him, then . The other side had Harvey texting the Mets (after the de ...

Tweets