New York Mets Matt Harvey received text from ex-Met Bartolo C...

Daily News
Mets-braves-baseball

Matt Harvey received text from ex-Met Bartolo Colon

by: John Healy NY Daily News 2m

... games for failing a steroid test, but managed to reshape his image with the Mets, becoming a fan favorite. TAKING HIS TIME Asdrubal Cabrera was out of the Me ...

Tweets