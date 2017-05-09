New York Mets 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic to feature ...

MLB: Mets.com
Nym_1200x630

2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic to feature Buffalo Sabres against New York Rangers at Citi Field | MLB.com

by: Press Release | MLB: Mets 4m

... s® and New York Rangers® on Jan. 1, 2018 at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today. The New Year's Day game ...

Tweets