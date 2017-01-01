New York Mets Report: Harvey broke curfew after spotting mode...

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-671749512

Report: Harvey broke curfew after spotting model GF with ex Edelman

by: Brandon Wile The Score 2m

... otted with her ex-boyfriend, receiver , early last week while Harvey and the Mets were in Atlanta. "It's completely my fault," Harvey , though he did not ment ...

Tweets