New York Mets T.J. Rivera making case to stick with Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Rivera_bx3p3ngz_bxhpla8w

T.J. Rivera making case to stick with Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... ft-center to extend the Mets' lead to 5-0 in the 2nd inning By Anthony DiComo / MLB.com | | + 0 COMMENTS ...

Tweets