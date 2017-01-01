New York Mets T.J. Rivera is proving his worth during Lucas D...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10046064_ezf2o6oa_wk1lb6sj

T.J. Rivera is proving his worth during Lucas Duda's absence

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... od Monday after hitting in the batting cage, manager Terry Collins said. The Mets had summoned INF  Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas in case they decide ...

Tweets