New York Mets Michael Conforto Out of the New York Mets Lineu...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10049452

Michael Conforto Out of the New York Mets Lineup Until Friday

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 15s

... th a tight hamstring, as Friday remains his target return date. The New York Mets hottest hitter, outfielder Michael Conforto, won’t be a part of the lineup a ...

Tweets