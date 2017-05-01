New York Mets Twins Claim Adam Wilk From Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Wilk.adam_-1024x683

Twins Claim Adam Wilk From Mets

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 30s

... ust his second since 2012 over the weekend when he made a spot start for the Mets. Wilk’s outing came under sub-optimal circumstances, to say the last, as Fre ...

Tweets