New York Mets Mets Let One Slip Away Late, Fall To Giants 6-5

WFAN
Mets5

Mets Let One Slip Away Late, Fall To Giants 6-5

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... e. Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back. Mets closer Jeurys Familia walks off ...

Tweets