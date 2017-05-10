New York Mets Did Adriana Lima shade Matt Harvey on Instagram?

New York Post
Harvey-lima

Did Adriana Lima shade Matt Harvey on Instagram?

by: Jaclyn Hendricks, Emily Smith New York Post 4m

... ter failing to show up to Citi Field on Saturday afternoon. Hours before the Mets faced the Miami Marlins, Harvey and pals hit hot spot 1Oak, partying until 4 ...

Tweets