New York Mets Early inconsistency of Jeurys Familia adding to...

Daily News
Metskristie11s-1-web

Early inconsistency of Jeurys Familia adding to Mets’ concerns

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 26s

... blew the Wild Card Game, giving up a three-run homer to Conor Gillaspie. The Mets explanation was that Familia, who saved a team record 51 games last season, ...

Tweets