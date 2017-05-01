New York Mets MMN Recap: Cespedes With Three Hits in Fireflie...

Mets Minors
4_25_17_fireflies_011_llanes_1lfh3v5z_bas27rz5-e1494501596156

MMN Recap: Cespedes With Three Hits in Fireflies Debut, Llanes Throws Complete Game

by: Corne Hogeveen Mets Minors 2m

... espedes, only 19, made his full season debut after playing for the Kingsport Mets in 2016. Gimenez wasn’t able to reach base for the first time this season (n ...

Tweets