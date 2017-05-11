New York Mets Jeurys Familia injury news: Mets P had arterial...

Sports Illustrated
Jeurys-familia-injury-news-arterial-clot

Jeurys Familia injury news: Mets P had arterial clot | SI.com

by: SI Wire Sports Illustrated 1m

... this season. His ERA is 3.86, well higher than his 2.51 career average.  The Mets have struggled with injuries this season, and the team's pitching staff has ...

Tweets