New York Mets Mets' Jeurys Familia Diagnosed with Blood Clot ...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-a97e218f1f779c13180b833c2767966e_crop_exact

Mets' Jeurys Familia Diagnosed with Blood Clot in Shoulder; Surgery Possible

by: Alec Nathan Bleacher Report 2m

... the pitcher is going to St. Louis to undergo further testing. added that the Mets announced surgery is a possibility. of the New York Post reported the Mets a ...

Tweets