New York Mets Mets' Jeurys Familia has clot in shoulder; surg...

North Jersey
636300444248563179-20170510-ajw-ae5-124-15809803

Mets' Jeurys Familia has clot in shoulder; surgery possible

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... afternoon. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) CONNECT COMMENT EMAIL MORE Mets closer Jeurys Familia may need surgery after being diagnosed with an arteria ...

Tweets