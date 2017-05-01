New York Mets NEW MET - IF - Gustavo Nunez

Mack's Mets
Gustavo%252bnunez

NEW MET - IF - Gustavo Nunez

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 49s

... infielder, Gustavo Nunez, signed a minor league contract  with the New York Mets and was assigned to Binghamton. So far this season, he was hitting .133 in A ...

Tweets