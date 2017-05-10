New York Mets Mets closer Jeurys Familia diagnosed with arter...

Fox Sports
10050241-mlb-san-francisco-giants-at-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets closer Jeurys Familia diagnosed with arterial clot in shoulder

by: Joe Piazza/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 2m

... pitches. It’s hard to blame anyone for something like a blood clot, but the Mets don’t have a great reputation when it comes to staying healthy. Hall of Fame ...

Tweets